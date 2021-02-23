Maine governor delivers virtual State of the Budget address

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A day after the nation surpassed the grim milestone of 500,000 deaths, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills paid tribute to Mainers who’ve died in the pandemic and praised the state’s perseverance while providing her vision for an economic path forward on Tuesday.

Mills used her “virtual” State of the Budget address to honor the 660 Mainers who lost their lives during the pandemic — mentioning several of them by name — while also celebrating the state’s hard work, ingenuity and success in fighting the pandemic.

“We’ve been through a lot these past 12 months, and perseverance will see us through these times, no matter who we are or where we live,” said Mills, who on Tuesday ordered flags lowered to honor COVID-19 victims.

The pre-recorded speech aired on television and was streamed online in lieu of a traditional, live address to a joint session of the Maine Legislature.

During the speech, Mills announced that she’ll be presenting a “Back to Work” bond proposal in coming weeks that draws from the state’s 10-year economic development plan.

She said her two-year budget, previously released, aims to move the state forward and to protect those who are at risk without going overboard by dipping into the state’s savings.