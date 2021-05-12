Maine governor proposes historic education funding boost

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Thanks to a forecast for healthy economic growth, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday proposed increasing the state's share of primary education costs to 55% — meeting a goal established in a voter referendum more than 15 years ago.

The education spending boost, which would help schools while easing local property tax burden, is part of the governor's supplemental budget proposal that builds on the budget already approved.

“Our economy is on track for a strong recovery. It’s time then to fully fund education,” the governor told reporters via Zoom.

The proposal includes $187 million to meet the state’s obligation to pay 55% of local K-12 education costs for the first time.

"With this historic announcement, Gov. Mills fulfills a long overdue promise to Maine students and schools — and to the communities they serve,” said Education Commissioner Pender Makin, who called it “a bold and unprecedented commitment of funding.”

The proposal comes more than a month after the Democratic-controlled Maine Legislature approved an $8.3 billion budget without Republican support. Mills promised at the time that there would be a second part that took into account revenue projections and federal stimulus money for the state.