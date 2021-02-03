Maine lawmaker wants consideration of racial impact of bills

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A proposal to require some future legislation to include a racial impact statement is the first step in recognizing that "many of our laws have produced disproportionate outcomes” for racial minorities, the bill's sponsor said Wednesday.

Assistant Majority Leader Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, is sponsoring the bill that creates a path for lawmakers to join counterparts in seven other states that already consider the racial impacts of legislation.

The goal is to provide “impartial, objective and nonpartisan information to inform" the legislative process, said Talbot Ross, who's the state’s first Black lawmaker to serve in legislative leadership.

The racial impact statement would be similar to fiscal impact statements already required of bills and would provide an analysis of the impact of the proposed legislation on different racial groups to highlight potential adverse consequences, supporters said.

“Each time we come to the decision-making table we have an opportunity. We can exacerbate existing disparities or we can try to eliminate them. We can create new injustice or we can prevent it. But without a quantitative analysis of the proposals before us, we cannot always see clearly which path we’re headed down,” she said.