Maine lawmaker wants drivers to clear snow, ice off vehicles

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Many motorists have witnessed this harrowing moment during winter driving: A sheet of ice lifts off a truck's rooftop, somersaults through the air, and crashes into moving traffic.

For all of the snow and ice in Maine, there's no criminal penalty for motorists who don't bother to clear it off the roofs of their vehicles.

Maine lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully to change that, and the Legislative Council will consider a new proposal this week. The council will decide whether to forward the bill to the Legislature.

In New Hampshire, it took a young woman getting killed by a flying chunk of ice for the state to adopt a law requiring motorists to clear snow and ice off their cars before getting on the road.

The sponsor of the Maine proposal, Rep. Dustin White, R-Mars Hill, said he wants to prevent such a situation in his state.

“This is an increasing problem in Maine that requires action before tragedy strikes,” White said. “What should be a common sense act is causing numerous preventable accidents on our roadways,” he added.