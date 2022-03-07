 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Maine lawmakers consider ending minor offense traffic stops

  • Updated
  • 0

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban police from pulling over people for minor offenses in an attempt to reduce racial profiling in the state.

The proposal would eliminate what are called pretextual traffic stops — stops for minor offenses that can become an investigation into something else. The proposal would decrease offenses like not wearing seat belts, having expired registrations or inspections, or having faulty plate lights.

Police and other critics of the proposal testified last week at a Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee hearing and said that if certain offenses become a low priority, it would make the roads more dangerous, increasing traffic-related accidents, The Portland Press Herald reported Sunday.

The Maine Medical Association and the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety said they opposed the bill because reducing the severity of seat belts violations could possibly encourage people to stop wearing them.

People are also reading…

But the proposal's sponsor, Rep. Victoria Morales of South Portland, stated that it is possible to implement an amendment to the bill to address public safety concerns about seat belts and child safety violations. She also said that she hopes to work with the Maine State Police on the proposal.

Morales said the bill, which was scheduled for a work session Monday, is intended to protect the rights of drivers, especially some people of color who do not feel safe behind the wheel.

If the bill becomes law, drivers can still be cited for traffic violations but it cannot be the sole reason for the traffic stop, the newspaper said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Portland Press Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

2 orchestras fire Russian conductor for supporting Putin

BERLIN (AP) — Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city's mayor said Tuesday.

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

Attorney hired to investigate ex-Nebraska senator's behavior

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have hired an outside attorney to investigate the behavior of a former state senator who photographed an aide without her knowledge, and the findings will be released to the public by mid-April, a state senator said Tuesday.

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

White House disavows Graham's call for Putin assassination

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is facing intense pushback from all corners of Washington after calling for the Russian people to end the Ukraine war by assassinating President Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that it is “not the position of the United States government.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida man in porta-potty crushed to death by bulldozer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News