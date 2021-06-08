Maine legislator files suit to alter clean power referendum

Caiazzo argues that in its current form the question “raises separate and distinct issues that should be presented to the voters in separate questions …”

Caiazzo suggests three separate questions to be considered by voters:

1. “Do you want to require, retroactive to 2014, that the Legislature approve by a two-thirds vote any lease or conveyance of public reserved lands to be used for transmission lines and facilities, landing strips, pipelines, or railroad tracks?”

2. “Do you want to require, retroactive to 2020, the Legislature to approve the construction of any high-impact electric transmission lines in Maine, with a two-thirds vote required if a project crosses public lands?”

3. “Do you want to ban, retroactive to 2020, the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region?”

Construction on the $1 billion New England Clean Energy Connect project to bring hydroelectric power from Quebec through Maine to Massachusetts has already begun.

A citizen group opposing the project, No CMP Corridor, said that such an effort was expected.

“There’s never been a doubt that CMP would someday challenge our petition language,” said Sandi Howard, the group’s spokesperson, “because from the start, CMP has been terrified of facing the will of Maine voters, its own customers.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Portland Press Herald.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0