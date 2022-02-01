Maine may spend an annual $20M to fight 'forever chemicals'

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's upcoming budget proposal may have $20 million in it to fight against a group of chemicals known as PFAS as more of the chemicals are discovered in land and water, the state officials said.

The multi-million dollar project would sample, treat, remediate and monitor the chemicals known as PFAS, which is an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The estimated $20 million does not include additional costs the state may reimburse to property owners whose businesses and health may have been affected by the chemicals, The Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday.

State officials said that it will likely take until at least 2025 to test all of the sites that have been identified for contamination. But officials have cited problems like staffing issues and residents refusing to allow the state on their property.

The director of remediation and waste management, Susanne Miller, said that the effects of the investigation will “extend far beyond the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) – agriculture, hunting, fishing, gardening, wastewater and waste management. We'll all be affected.”

PFAS are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they last so long in the environment. These chemicals are found in products like pots and pans, carpets, clothing and personal care products.

Exposure to high levels of the chemicals have been linked to increased risks of cancer and other chronic health problems, the newspaper reported.

