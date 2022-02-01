 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Maine may spend an annual $20M to fight 'forever chemicals'

  • 0

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's upcoming budget proposal may have $20 million in it to fight against a group of chemicals known as PFAS as more of the chemicals are discovered in land and water, the state officials said.

The multi-million dollar project would sample, treat, remediate and monitor the chemicals known as PFAS, which is an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The estimated $20 million does not include additional costs the state may reimburse to property owners whose businesses and health may have been affected by the chemicals, The Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday.

State officials said that it will likely take until at least 2025 to test all of the sites that have been identified for contamination. But officials have cited problems like staffing issues and residents refusing to allow the state on their property.

People are also reading…

The director of remediation and waste management, Susanne Miller, said that the effects of the investigation will “extend far beyond the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) – agriculture, hunting, fishing, gardening, wastewater and waste management. We'll all be affected.”

PFAS are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they last so long in the environment. These chemicals are found in products like pots and pans, carpets, clothing and personal care products.

Exposure to high levels of the chemicals have been linked to increased risks of cancer and other chronic health problems, the newspaper reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bangor Daily News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans steps to show its commitment to its Asian allies.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year celebrations hit NYC streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News