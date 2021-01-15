 Skip to main content
Maine National Guard active before potential demonstrations
AP

  • Updated
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor announced Friday she has activated the Maine National Guard as a precautionary measure in advance of potential demonstrations this weekend.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said the Maine National Guard is on standby to support law enforcement if needed. She said the Maine Department of Public Safety is preparing for the possibility of demonstrations in Maine's capital city of Augusta in the wake of the breach of the U.S. Capitol by rioters on Jan. 6.

Mills said there was no evidence to suggest there will be any events in Augusta other than peaceful protests. She said activating the National Guard “allows them to be ready to act in the event their support is needed."

Law enforcement agencies have stepped up their presence in Augusta since the U.S. Capitol breach. Public safety agencies said they're also monitoring intelligence in advance of potential demonstrations.

