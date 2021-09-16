 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maine redistricting plan would move Dems to swing district
0 Comments
AP

Maine redistricting plan would move Dems to swing district

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A proposal from Democrats in Maine would potentially move thousands of Democratic voters into the state's competitive 2nd Congressional District.

The state is in the midst of redistricting its congressional map, which includes two districts. Maine is also one of only two states in the country that apportions electoral votes by congressional district.

The Democrats want to move some Democratic strongholds in central Maine, including the state capital of Augusta and the cities of Hallowell and Waterville, into the 2nd District. Republicans have offered a proposal of their own that keeps Waterville in the Democratically dominated 1st Congressional District.

Maine's 2nd Congressional District is geographically much larger than the first, and it includes much of rural Maine. Former President Donald Trump won the district in 2016 and 2020. It's represented in Congress by Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who's up for reelection next year.

The Democrats' proposal would have picked up more than 6,000 votes for President Joe Biden in the 2nd District in the 2020 election, the Bangor Daily News reported. Biden still would not have won the district.

A bipartisan commission working on the new boundaries has to create new maps by later this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs
National Politics

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House offered Wednesday to connect Nicki Minaj with one of the Biden administration’s doctors to address her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, after the Trinidadian-born rapper’s erroneous tweet alleging the vaccine causes impotence went viral.

+21
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
National Politics

Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild

  • Updated

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday used his first Western swing in office to hold out the wildfires burning across the region as an argument for his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plans, calling year-round fires and other extreme weather a climate change reality the nation can no longer ignore.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News