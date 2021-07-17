Maine requires so-called PFAS to be phased out by 2030

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill requiring manufacturers to report their use of a class of toxic chemicals and phase them out by 2030 is now the law in Maine.

The law that took effect Thursday was one of several legislative proposals to address contamination by so-called PFAS, short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which have long been used in a variety of consumer products.

Linda Birnbaum, former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Toxicology Program, said she hopes the Maine law serve as “a model for other policy makers.”

“The more we study PFAS, the more we learn of their harm to human health," she said. Maine should be congratulated for work towards eliminating unnecessary uses of PFAS in all products, she added.

PFAS substances are a class of thousands of chemicals that are used in products such as nonstick cookware, water- or stain-resistant textiles, grease-resistant food packaging and firefighting foam.

The chemicals are turning in well water across the state at levels 300 to 400 times higher than the federal health advisory level.