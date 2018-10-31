Try 1 month for 99¢

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine's 2nd Congressional District race is generating lots of television advertising.

The Sun Journal reports there were an average of 26 commercials about the race every hour in the state during a 10-day period that ended on Oct. 25.

The election pits incumbent Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin against Democratic state Rep. Jared Golden.

The close race has attracted national attention and lots of campaign spending. The candidates have both criticized the amount of money being spent on the race, much of which is coming from Super PACs that aren't under their control.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Sun Journal, using data gathered by the Wesleyan Media Project, reports the candidates and outside groups aired more than 6,300 ads between Oct. 16 and Oct. 25. The pace may have picked up since.

———

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments