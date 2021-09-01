Maine to pay addiction treatment providers more per patient

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Facilities that provide treatment for substance use disorder will be reimbursed at a higher rate for Medicaid patients they treat, Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday.

Some $2.1 million set aside in the budget passed in July will go toward making the payments to a range of facilities, including detoxification providers and halfway houses, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The increase will take effect Nov. 1. Detoxification providers will get $385 per person per day, up from $217. The reimbursement rate for halfway houses will increase from $106 per person per day to $165.

Depending on their classification, reimbursement rates for other residential rehab facilities will increase between 28% and 39%. There are about 300,000 Mainers who are covered by Medicaid, and thousands of them seek treatment for substance use disorders each year.