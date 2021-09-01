 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maine to pay addiction treatment providers more per patient
0 Comments
AP

Maine to pay addiction treatment providers more per patient

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Facilities that provide treatment for substance use disorder will be reimbursed at a higher rate for Medicaid patients they treat, Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday.

Some $2.1 million set aside in the budget passed in July will go toward making the payments to a range of facilities, including detoxification providers and halfway houses, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The increase will take effect Nov. 1. Detoxification providers will get $385 per person per day, up from $217. The reimbursement rate for halfway houses will increase from $106 per person per day to $165.

Depending on their classification, reimbursement rates for other residential rehab facilities will increase between 28% and 39%. There are about 300,000 Mainers who are covered by Medicaid, and thousands of them seek treatment for substance use disorders each year.

Maine suffered a record number of overdose deaths in 2020, with 502 people dying. Many of those deaths were attributed to the synthetic opioid fentanyl. In the first six months of this year, 304 people died from confirmed or suspected overdoses, putting the state on track to see another record breaking year in overdose deaths.

“Our state is diminished every time we lose a person to a drug overdose, and my heart breaks for their friends, family, and community members,” Mills said in a statement. “I want every person in Maine to have the opportunity to live a happy and healthy life and to contribute to the success of our state."

Malory Shaughnessy, executive director of the Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services, said she hoped the rate increases will mean more people can get treatment.

“For the last few years, the demand has far outstripped access and many people have languished on wait lists trying to get help — and many have overdosed or ended up in emergency rooms,” she told the newspaper.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Portland Press Herald.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronauts aboard ISS host pizza night

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

+28
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
National Politics

Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the day's deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

+27
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS
National Politics

Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. He warned another attack was “highly likely” and the State Department called the threat “specific” and “credible.”

+2
Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes
National Politics

Video shows police use stun gun on NBA's Jaxson Hayes

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer briefly pressed a knee to the neck of NBA player Jaxson Hayes as the New Orleans Pelicans center gasped “I can’t breathe” seconds before another officer used a Taser on him during a struggle, according to body camera video released Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News