Maine US representative Pingree put in powerful House post

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree will chair a powerful House subcommittee that oversees the budget for many federal agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Forest Service and most of the Department of Interior.

The Maine Democrat's appointment was announced on Monday, the Portland Press Herald reported. Pingree has represented Maine’s 1st District for the past 12 years and will be one of 12 representatives to chair the powerful subcommittees of the Houses' Appropriations Committee.

As the chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee for Interior, Environment and Related Agencies, Pingree told the newspaper she would focused on rebuilding programs related to climate change.

“Under the Trump administration there was a real disdain for anything related to climate change and frankly government in general,” she said. “Departments like the EPA and the Department of Interior have been gutted and there have been a lot of cuts and a lot of attrition of knowledgeable and experienced people."