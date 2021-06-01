Major labor unions back California governor in likely recall

Pulaski said the effort will be aimed at persuading people who may be interested in a recall to stick with Newsom and on turning out voters who already support him. A recent poll from the Public Policy Institute of California showed 40% of people support removing Newsom from office. A majority of voters must approve his removal for a recall to succeed.

Recall supporters have their own army of volunteers. Organizers with little to no formal political training successfully gathered more than 1.7 million valid signatures to place the recall on the ballot, relying on volunteers across all 58 counties who stood on street corners and in parking lots collecting signatures throughout the summer and fall.

Orrin Heatlie, the leader of that movement, said recently that his volunteers were taking a much-needed break but they would soon be back out campaigning.

“They'll be handing out fliers and educating the public as to the reasons behind the recall, the need for a yes vote," he said.

A date for an election hasn't been set. People who signed a recall petition have another week to withdraw their names, then the state Department of Finance and Legislature must conduct and review cost estimates for an election. Then the lieutenant governor, also a Democrat, will set an election date.

