Major NC high school athletics oversight overhaul proposed

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said late Tuesday that the committee discussion represented “a full-scale attack" on the ability and desire of the group's more than 400 member schools “to govern their own affairs as it relates to high school athletics.”

“We believe that high school athletics in our state should not be a political issue. And when you start pulling away or turning the pages of that bill, clearly there are politics involved in how this new commission ... would be established,” Tucker told reporters in an video call. The group remains willing to work with elected leaders to make improvements, she added.

The NCHSAA, which began in 1913, had been connected to the University of North Carolina until it became an independent nonprofit in 2010. Any final bill would have to clear the Senate and House before going to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

A committee vote could come as early as Wednesday on the bill, which also would prevent private schools from participating in commission sports and championships, as they can now. Johnson said it's unfair for private schools, which have more control over recruiting students, to compete against schools that largely rely on students in attendance districts.