Major parties' gains trail increase in Nevada independents
AP

Major parties' gains trail increase in Nevada independents

  • Updated
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Voter registration in Nevada's two major political parties both grew during June but their increases were vastly outpaced by a much larger jump in the number of registered independents.

According to figures released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s Office, nonpartisan registrations increased by 9,061, an increase of nearly 2%.

Meanwhile registration for the Democratic and Republican parties increased by 439 and 393, respectively, or about 0.07% for each party.

The Independent American Party's registration grew by 459, an increase of 0.55%, while registration in the Libertarian Party rose by 101, up by 0.57%, the office said.

Democrats lead statewide registration at 649,101 (35.3%) followed by Republicans at 566,916 (30.8%) and independents at 472,937 (25.7)%.

The Independent American Party has 83,323 registered voters (4.5%) and the Libertarian Party has 17,875 (0.97%) while 47,875 members are members of other minor political parties (2.6%).

