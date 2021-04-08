 Skip to main content
Major South Carolina interstate bridge to close for repairs
AP

Major South Carolina interstate bridge to close for repairs

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A major bridge repair project in South Carolina next month will likely cause huge traffic headaches on a highway that carries more than 100,000 vehicles a day. say

Crews will close the Interstate 77 southbound bridge over the Catawba River near Rock Hill at 9 p.m. May 6. It will remain closed for 17 days to replace to concrete road surface on the structure, the Department of Transportation said.

The bridge was built in 1970s and has needed spot repairs to its surface several times in the past few years. Engineers have concluded it is best just to build a new bridge deck, SCDOT said in a statement.

Southbound I-77 will be routed on to the northbound bridge, which will have two lanes in each direction instead of its typical four lanes.

I-77 is the main route between Columbia and Charlotte. North Carolina, and sees an average of 120,000 vehicles a day and the only nearby bridge on U.S. Highway 21 sees an average of 30,000 vehicle a day, according to SCDOT figures.

Officials acknowledge traffic will be tied up. But they said crews will work 24 hours a day and say this is the best solution to permanently fix problems with the bridge's concrete surface.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

