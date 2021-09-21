 Skip to main content
Man accused of driving drunk in fire truck, crashing it
AP

STARR, S.C. (AP) — A man in South Carolina has been accused of driving a fire truck while drunk and crashing it, authorities said.

John Russell Hendrix Jr., 36, has been charged with driving under the influence, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

He was driving a fire truck from the town of Starr on Monday night when he went off the side of the road and flipped over, WYFF-TV reported. A photo aired by the TV stations shows the fire truck upside-down in dirt and grass.

The reason Hendrix was allegedly driving the fire truck was not immediately disclosed. It wasn’t known Tuesday whether he had a lawyer who could be contacted for comment.

Authorities say a passenger was also in the truck. No injuries were reported.

