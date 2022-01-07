Man accused of knife attack on mail carrier in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man accused of dragging a U.S. Postal Service worker from her mail truck and stabbing her in Baton Rouge has been arrested, authorities said.

Deputies apprehended the man Thursday after a week-long search. The crime happened as the worker attended to her route on New Year’s Eve.

The victim was delivering mail in an apartment complex when the man approached and asked if she wanted a bottle of water, arrest records state. When the woman turned her back a short time later, authorities say the man pulled a knife, dragged her from the mail truck, and attacked her with the knife.

She suffered a stab wound to her leg and bruises all over her body, deputies said. She was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Authorities say the attack was captured on surveillance video, which helped investigators tie the suspect to the crime. He’s been charged with attempted murder.

