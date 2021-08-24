Man arrested for filming police station sues officers

The lawsuit is seeking undetermined money damages for Massimino and aims to deter any police department from making similar arrests, said Dan Barrett, legal director for the state ACLU chapter. Citizens have the freedom to film and record in public spaces, he said.

“Our ability to observe government buildings and public employees is key to democracy, and vital when it comes to controlling police,” Barrett said. "Connecticut police want to prevent the public from seeing what they’re up to, but we’re not going to let them hide in plain sight.”

Massimino posted an online video of the encounter showing the sergeants approaching him on a sidewalk outside the police department and asking him what he was doing. Massimino replies he is getting “content for a story.”

The sergeants ask him for identification, calling it a “security issue.” He asks why he would have to show ID for performing a legal activity, and he refuses to provide his identification.

“I don’t know if you’re about the blow up the building," Laone says. “You’re videotaping secure areas of the police department.”

“That's not a crime,” Massimino responds.