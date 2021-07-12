Man arrested in 2020 Seattle protest zone killing

Several people called 911 around 2:20 a.m. on June 20 last year to report the shooting. But responding police officers were met by an angry crowd and left after someone yelled that the person shot had already been taken to Harborview Medical Center, the charges say.

Anderson died at the hospital 33 minutes after the first 911 calls.

Although protesters kept detectives and crime-scene investigators out of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, several people either contacted police or were interviewed by detectives in the 72 hours after the fatal shooting, the charges say. One man photographed bloodstains on the pavement and turned shell casings into police, along with notes detailing where they were found, say charging papers. Anonymous tips also identified Long as the suspect.

A Capitol Hill business owner provided police with high-quality video-surveillance footage that showed Anderson and Long talking before Long pulled a gun and pointed it at Anderson, the charges say. Other people tried to detain Long as Anderson walked away, but he ran after Anderson.

When Long and several others caught up to Anderson, the footage captured a fistfight, then Long raised his arm and appeared to fire twice with his gun, the charges say.