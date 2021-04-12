 Skip to main content
Man arrested in California after 16 dogs found in his SUV
AP

Man arrested in California after 16 dogs found in his SUV

BRIDAL VEIL FALLS, Calif. (AP) — A man was arrested in Northern California after 16 dogs were found inside his SUV, some of them dead, authorities said.

A report about a suspicious vehicle on Friday sent El Dorado County sheriff's deputies to Bridal Veil Falls, a rural area northeast of Sacramento, authorities said.

Deputies contacted the owner, checked the SUV and got a search warrant.

“During the vehicle search three dead dogs were recovered and 13 live dogs were placed in the care of Animal Services," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook posting.

The sport utility vehicle also was stuffed with backpacks and other bags and cartons along with clothing and possible bedding, according to a photo.

The dogs ranged from a golden retriever and a husky to a Dalmatian and a Pomeranian.

There were an “excessive amount of flies in there, and waste, dogs tethered together,” Henry Brzezinski, manager of county Animal Services, told KOVR-TV.

The SUV's owner, ZJar Uruluzu, 57, was arrested on suspicion of non-care and cruelty to animals. He remained jailed Monday on $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

