Man charged with shooting at Connecticut Capitol
AP

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was charged Tuesday with firing multiple gunshots at the state Capitol in late May, one of several shooting incidents police believe he was involved in around the same time. No one was injured in any of the shootings.

State police said they arrested 74-year-old Floyd Gollnick of Southington, who already was detained in connection with shootings in Southington and Bristol. He was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief in connection with the Capitol shooting.

A message seeking comment was left with Gollnick's public defender.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit released Tuesday, Gollnick parked his pickup truck near the Capitol on May 30 and fired multiple gunshots that left several bullet holes in the building, state police said. The damage was discovered on June 1.

Later in the day on May 30, Southington police said they responded to a glass break alarm at a health care center and saw Gollnick firing a long gun. Gollnick sped away and led police on a chase that ended in Middletown, where he was arrested and a .22-caliber rifle was found in his truck.

Police said they believe Gollnick shot at buildings in several towns on May 30.

