Man found dead at group home in Gilbert; Suspect is arrested

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a group home in Gilbert, according to police.

They said 37-year-old Christopher Lambeth has been jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police responded to an unknown trouble call at the group home facility around 5 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they reported finding 49-year-old Steven Howells dead inside the home.

Police said Howells had obvious injuries, but no details were immediately released

It’s unclear if Lambeth has a lawyer yet and police said they still are trying to determine what led to the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0