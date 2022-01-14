 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man from Mexico dies in federal custody at US border

  • Updated
  • 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 38-year-old man from Mexico died in federal custody in San Diego on Wednesday after he was detained on an accusation of crossing the border illegally. Authorities are investigating his death.

The man, whose name has not been released, reportedly went into medical distress in the cargo area of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry after he was taken into custody by a border patrol agent, according to the San Diego Police Department.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in a statement on Friday night, said the man was among a group of nine people who allegedly crossed the border illegally around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday west of the port of entry. A remote camera operator saw the group and radioed border patrol agents.

The border patrol agent, whose name also has not been made public, detained the man “without incident or force" after he climbed the fences, the police department said in a news release. The border patrol agent has worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection for 18 years.

People are also reading…

The man went into unspecified “medical distress” in the port's cargo area, the police department said. Customs and Border Protection said the man “became ill and eventually unresponsive.” Officials tried to resuscitate him using a defibrillator and CPR before he was pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m.

“It is undetermined at this point what caused the male to go into medical distress,” the police statement said.

The police department is investigating the man's death, as is protocol in such incidents, and its case will be reviewed by federal prosecutors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a closed-door huddle by an embattled President Joe Biden with his own party's senators, apparently for naught. An eyebrow-raising speech on the Senate floor by a recalcitrant Democrat. And a defiant news conference by the top House Republican.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race

Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After several months of positioning himself to run, ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick is entering Pennsylvania's campaign for U.S. Senate, bringing a glittering resume and high-level connections across government, finance and politics to a topsy-turvy GOP primary field in one of the nation's premier contests.

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte embarked on a fourth term Monday, leading a coalition that took office amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the 30-year-old Honduran woman, the worst seemed to be over. She’s been reunited with her son who, as a 6-year-old, was separated from her under the Trump administration. She’s working construction in North Carolina. And attorneys were negotiating a payment for families like hers that endured separations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Nancy Pelosi retire this year?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News