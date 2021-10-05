 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man guilty of assault, other charges in Portland protests

  • Updated
  • 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon jury on Tuesday found a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys guilty of assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon for pulling out a loaded revolver, firing paintballs and spraying bear mace at people during Portland protests last year.

Prosecutors called Alan Swinney a “vigilante cowboy,” while Swinney and his lawyer argued he was acting in self-defense against “agitators” who wouldn’t stop harassing him.

The charges stem from demonstrations on Aug. 15 and Aug. 22, 2020, as clashes erupted between right-wing and left-wing groups armed with paintballs, bear mace, pepper spray, umbrellas and shields, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The protests were among rallies that were held nationwide after a white police officer murdered George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.

The jury found Swinney, 51, guilty of 11 of 12 charges.

Swinney, of Texas, came to Portland “dressed for battle” in August because of his “hatred for the left, for antifa,” declaring on social media a “civil war” and urging supporters to join him for “more than a normal flag wave,” Deputy District Attorney Reid C. Schweitzer told jurors in his closing arguments.

People are also reading…

“He came here with a six shooter so that he could terrorize our social justice movement here in Portland, plain and simple,” said Nathan Vasquez, co-prosecutor and deputy district attorney.

Swinney took the witness stand for nearly eight hours Friday. He testified that he wore riot-control gear to protect himself and others in his group from people he called “agitators," saying they throw bottles, rocks and other objects and harass them as they show support for police.

Swinney, who has been in Multnomah County jail since his arrest on Sept. 30, 2020, now awaits sentencing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

The Latest: Alaska activates emergency health protocols

The Latest: Alaska activates emergency health protocols

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska on Saturday activated emergency crisis protocols that allow 20 health care facilities to ration care if needed as the state recorded the nation’s worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in the U.S. in recent days, straining its limited health care system.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: New convention and visitors bureau director sees great opportunities to tell Sioux City's story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News