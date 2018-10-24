Try 1 month for 99¢

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who broke into a news station in the nation's capital and was shot had previously sued the station, saying they had installed an "illegal nanochip" inside him.

News outlets report 38-year-old George Odemns has filed a series lawsuits since 2014 that allege a microchip was implanted in his head that controlled his thoughts and actions.

The local Fox broadcast affiliate, WTTG-TV, says Odemns tried to break into the station Monday and was shot in the chest by a security guard. He was listed in stable condition as of Tuesday and is charged with second-degree burglary.

The lawsuits charged various people and companies. They were all dismissed. Odemns also has sent rambling emails to the station and WTOP-FM about mind control and artificial intelligence.

