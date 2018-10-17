Try 1 month for 99¢

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A campaign official says a man was arrested after pushing into a room, thrusting a camera forward, trying to question state Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and grabbing the woman heading the Republican candidate's bid for governor.

Jail records show 50-year-old Wilfred Michael Stark remained held Wednesday at the Las Vegas City Jail following his Tuesday evening arrest by city marshals.

Laxalt campaign spokesman Parker Briden provided to The Associated Press a written police report about Stark's arrest at the East Las Vegas Community Center.

Briden characterized the encounter as an assault on Laxalt campaign chief Kristin Davison.

Davison told marshals she suffered a bruised arm.

Democratic candidate Steve Sisolak's campaign and state party officials deny any connection to Stark.

It's not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

