Man killed in shooting involving Colorado police officer

DENVER (AP) — A man was killed during a confrontation with a police officer that led to a shooting in suburban Denver, prompting the closure of a heavily-traveled interstate while the incident was investigated.
Thornton Police said an unidentified man was taken to a hospital after the Monday morning altercation along Interstate 25. He was pronounced dead several hours later from unspecified injuries.
The highway remained closed several hours after the shooting was reported by police at about 8 a.m.
Police said the investigation was in its early stages and released no further details. Thornton is a suburb of Denver with about 140,000 people.