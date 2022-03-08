 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Man pleads guilty to shooting councilman, kidnapping others

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and mother-in-law has pleaded guilty.

Antonio DeJesus, 35, of Wilmington, Delaware, entered the plea Monday to unlawful assault, two counts of kidnapping and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, news outlets reported. The plea came moments before his trial was set to begin.

DeJesus was charged in the 2020 shooting of Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregeot and the kidnapping of Malfregeot’s wife and mother-in-law.

DeJesus told the court he was at a friend’s house when someone shot at him and he ran and jumped into the Malfregeot’s car and asked them to take him out of the area. When Jim Malfregeot retrieved a gun, DeJesus said he shot at him and then forced the women at gunpoint into the car to drive him away.

DeJesus said he was under the influence of methamphetamine and other drugs and that mental illness also contributed to his actions.

He was scheduled to be sentenced April 28.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

