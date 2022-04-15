Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for Upstate killing

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after being convicted of a killing in the Upstate.
Keland Alexander Hailey was sentenced Thursday in the 2019 shooting in Anderson County, WSPA-TV reported.
A jury had convicted Hailey of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Prosecutors say he entered a woman’s apartment and killed 38-year-old Korey Harrison of Anderson.
