 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man wanted in fatal shooting in Lake Havasu City surrenders
0 comments
AP

Man wanted in fatal shooting in Lake Havasu City surrenders

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a Lake Havasu City resident earlier this month has self-surrendered, according to police.

They said 36-year-old Brian William Robinson of Lake Havasu City turned himself into the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Robinson had an active warrant for his arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Stacy Hakes.

Police said Hakes was found dead in a vehicle on Easter Sunday while he was in Lake Havasu City visiting his family after recently getting out of prison.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Robinson also served time at a state prison in Tucson for drug violations and was released last June.

It was unclear Monday if Robinson has a lawyer yet for his case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Walter Mondale remembered

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News