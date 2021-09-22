 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man who claimed to have bomb at Capitol competent for trial
0 Comments
AP

Man who claimed to have bomb at Capitol competent for trial

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who claimed he had a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol last month, prompting evacuations and an hourslong standoff with police, is competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Floyd Ray Roseberry pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges that include threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction.

The 49-year-old from Grover, North Carolina, drove a black pickup truck onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress on Sept. 19 and began shouting to people in the street that he had a bomb. He later made the same bomb threats to police officers and professed a litany of antigovernment grievances as part of a bizarre episode that he livestreamed for a Facebook audience.

Roseberry surrendered after about five hours. Police later said they did not find a bomb but did collect possible bomb-making materials.

During an initial court appearance last month, Roseberry told the judge he had not taken his “mind medicine” and the judge ordered a mental competency hearing.

A psychiatrist found that medication that Roseberry had been taking wasn’t effectively treating the bipolar disorder he was diagnosed with. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ruled Wednesday that a new treatment has been effective and Roseberry is competent to stand trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan
National Politics

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just one month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all Americans. But after campaigning for the White House on a pledge to “follow the science,” Biden found himself uncharacteristically ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement.

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs
National Politics

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House offered Wednesday to connect Nicki Minaj with one of the Biden administration’s doctors to address her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, after the Trinidadian-born rapper’s erroneous tweet alleging the vaccine causes impotence went viral.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News