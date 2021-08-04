Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past

An attorney who represented Lanz in the Georgia cases didn’t immediately respond to a phone message and email seeking comment. Messages left with family members at Lanz’s home in Acworth were not immediately returned.

The April break-in was the culmination of a harassment campaign that involved sexually explicit and “vaguely threatening” messages that Lanz was caught on surveillance camera slipping into the mailbox of the neighboring home where Brent and his then-fiancee lived, Brent said. The harassment briefly stopped after the police, presented with the video footage, confronted Lanz with a warning, Brent said.

But it later resumed, including in the form of a cardboard sign that was duct-taped on Brent's front door and said, cryptically, on one side: “I'm done wondering for real" and “Wut is the point of that” on the other.

By the time of the break-in, Brent said, he was so unnerved that he had taken to sleeping at his sister's house. One day, around 4 a.m., he was alerted that the alarm company had reported a break-in at his home. He pulled up the video camera on his phone, “and I was like, oh, it's Austin.”

He said that Lanz had broken into the home with a sledgehammer and, though it is not mentioned in the police report, was also carrying a handgun.