 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man who guided illegally in Yellowstone gets week in jail
0 Comments
AP

Man who guided illegally in Yellowstone gets week in jail

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced an Oklahoma man to a week in jail and ordered him to pay $1,100 for guiding visitors illegally in Yellowstone National Park.

Theodore Eugene Garland, 60 of Edmond, Oklahoma, led visitors who trespassed in thermal areas and elsewhere, cliff-jumped in an off-limits area and altered a river's flow by creating a pool for swimmers to soak in, U.S. prosecutors said in a statement Monday.

Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs found Garland guilty of the violations in a non-jury trial in April and sentenced him July 2. Besides imposing the jail time and payments, the judge banned Garland from the park for the remainder of 2021.

Guiding in Yellowstone requires a permit. Garland had one but video he posted on Facebook of cliff-jumping in Firehole Canyon prompted a Yellowstone law enforcement ranger to investigate, according to court documents filed in the case.

An Apple podcast, Instagram photo and Facebook video revealed other possible violations such as creating a “hot pot” for swimmers at the base of Mystic Falls on the Little Firehole River, ranger Devon Beeny said in the documents.

Prosecutors charged Garland with 15 counts of illegal activities and violating park regulations. Carman found Garland guilty of seven, acquitting him of others that included disturbing a black bear while it was feeding.

“I think the judge recognized Ted has done a lot to inspire people about Yellowstone, and lawfully, though he has done a few things he shouldn’t have,” Garland’s attorney, Alex Freeburg, of Jackson, said Monday.

A guidebook written by Garland has done more to explicitly warn people about Yellowstone's thermal features than warning signs in the park, Freeburg added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
National Politics

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

+4
Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony
National Politics

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

  • Updated

A crane operator from Florida who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first punishment handed down for a felony charge in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and one that could help determine the severity of other sentences in hundreds of pending cases.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News