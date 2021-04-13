 Skip to main content
Man who pleaded guilty in Crow killing dies in custody
AP

Man who pleaded guilty in Crow killing dies in custody

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a woman in front of her child on the Crow Indian Reservation in southern Montana has died in custody, authorities said Tuesday.

Taylor Leigh Plainbull, 28, died in custody in Big Horn County, Wyoming, after being found unresponsive in his cell on Monday and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, the county sheriff's office said in a statement. The circumstances of his death were under investigation by the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation.

No foul was suspected, the sheriff's office said.

Plainbull was arrested in October after police accused him of forcing a car driven by his former girlfriend, Lenita Goes Ahead, off the road and into a ditch before shooting her, grabbing her child and driving away.

The child was found later that day.

Plainbull pleaded guilty in March under a plea deal to second degree murder and use of a firearm in a violent crime. He was scheduled to be sentenced in July and faced up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

