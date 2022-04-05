Man wounded, state senator's home struck during shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven police were searching Tuesday for a gunman who opened fire on a city street, wounding a man and sending bullets into the home of state Sen. Gary Winfield. No one in the house was injured.

Police said the shooter appeared to have targeted the man, who was walking near Winfield's home when shots rang out at about 7 p.m. Monday. The 33-year-old man was listed in stable condition at a local hospital. The motive was unclear. Investigators said they believed Winfield was not a target.

Winfield, who lives with his wife and four children, said there were a few bullet holes in his house, a window was broken and his garage door was struck.

“The younger kids didn't really know what was happening so I let them think it was just us playing so we had to get down low,” the Democrat said in a Facebook post. “Will keep monitoring them to see. Otherwise, we are fine.”

In another post he said, “Thank you lord.”

Investigators urged any witnesses to contact the police department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0