Manchin, a moderate, urged not to compromise on a $15 wage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Advocates for a $15 minimum wage said Thursday that Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin told them he was more open to a compromise that would raise the federal standard to $11.

Manchin met virtually with the Poor People's Campaign and workers from his state of West Virginia. They pressed him, despite his opposition, on supporting an increase to the federal minimum wage through Congress' next pandemic relief package.

House Democrats have advanced a proposal that would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. But its future is uncertain in the Senate, where Manchin is one of the crucial moderate Democrats who can make or break proposals from his party's progressive wing.

President Joe Biden supports a $15 minimum wage but has acknowledged that he will likely have to omit the measure from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 financial relief package he is proposing and reintroduce it later as a separate bill.

Advocates and workers, many who said they have struggled to get by on a minimum wage for decades, said Manchin listened to their concerns. But Manchin has said he only backs an increase from the current $7.25 to $11.