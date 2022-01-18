 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandatory funding increases proposed for struggling agencies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — With many nonprofit agencies in Connecticut struggling to both attract and retain workers, the top Senate Democrat on the General Assembly's budget-writing committee said Tuesday she plans to pursue legislation this session that would mandate regular increases in state funding so the entities can pay higher salaries.

State Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, co-chair of the Appropriations Committee, said she supports having 4% to 6% annual increases in funding over the next five years “codified” in the state budget. While she acknowledged future legislatures cannot be forced to provide regular funding increases, Osten said lawmakers this year “can certainly put it in statute” to make it clear a larger financial commitment is needed.

“We are dealing with a professional group of workers in the nonprofit world who actually deserve to make enough money to live each and every day,” she said.

On average, about 18% of positions at nonprofit agencies across Connecticut are currently open, according to a survey released Tuesday by The Alliance, which represents organizations that provide many state services, everything from mental health services to day programs for people with disabilities. Meanwhile, 59% of the agencies said they have waiting lists for their programs.

Last year, a 4% funding increase was included in the state budget for private nonprofit agencies. However, Gian-Carl Casa, president and CEO of The Alliance, said while that funding was helpful, it was eaten up by a 6% rate of inflation.

“That means that nonprofits are in crisis,” Casa said. “Their staff, exhausted from nearly two years of frontline work during a global pandemic, have been leaving for better paying jobs with less stress. And providers, who are already underfunded, have been struggling to pay rising prices for everything that they rent or purchase.”

The General Assembly is scheduled to convene Feb. 9.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

