Many Maine schools use pandemic aid to boost air quality

Money also went to ultraviolet systems to clean library books, washers and dryers to ensure sanitation, and tents for outdoor instruction, officials said.

“At the end of the day, most of our funds were spent on projects that directly impacted teaching and learning,” said Jennifer Darigan, the district's Elementary and Secondary Education Act federal program coordinator.

Also, money was used for summer learning-loss programs and personal protective equipment. Some was used to offset higher transportation costs on socially distanced school buses. RSU 60 used money to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The AP tracked more than $155 billion sent to states to distribute among schools since last year from several pots of money. That includes general pandemic relief that some states shared with their schools.

The aid averages nearly $2,800 per student, but it varies widely by district and state, according to the AP’s analysis.

But some of them, like RSU 4 northeast of Lewiston, gave some money back to taxpayers to lower property taxes.

———

This story has been corrected to show that Jennifer Darigan’s title is Elementary and Secondary Education Act federal program coordinator, not director of instructional support.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.