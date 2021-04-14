Many testify about proposed limits, rules for aquaculture

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill that seeks to limit the size of aquaculture leases and would change how leases are transferred in Maine drew testimony from a range of aquafarmers, fishermen and women, advocates and others who depend on the state's ocean resources for their livelihoods.

Rep. Robert Alley has proposed a concept draft of a bill to “protect Maine’s ocean waters, support robust regulatory oversight and the long-term health of the aquaculture industry,” which was considered by the Committee on Marine Resources on Tuesday.

"We are in effect selling our oceans without the appropriate checks and balances in place,” Alley said of the existing aquaculture leasing process, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Currently, Maine allows a person to hold 1,000 acres total through any number of aquaculture leases. The bill would limit any person to holding no more than 10 leases and no more than 100 acres total, the newspaper reported.