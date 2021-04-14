 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Many testify about proposed limits, rules for aquaculture
0 comments
AP

Many testify about proposed limits, rules for aquaculture

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A bill that seeks to limit the size of aquaculture leases and would change how leases are transferred in Maine drew testimony from a range of aquafarmers, fishermen and women, advocates and others who depend on the state's ocean resources for their livelihoods.

Rep. Robert Alley has proposed a concept draft of a bill to “protect Maine’s ocean waters, support robust regulatory oversight and the long-term health of the aquaculture industry,” which was considered by the Committee on Marine Resources on Tuesday.

"We are in effect selling our oceans without the appropriate checks and balances in place,” Alley said of the existing aquaculture leasing process, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Currently, Maine allows a person to hold 1,000 acres total through any number of aquaculture leases. The bill would limit any person to holding no more than 10 leases and no more than 100 acres total, the newspaper reported.

It would also require that leases be transferred back to the state at the end of their term, which would end the ability of lease holders to transfer them to family members or sell their businesses along with the leases to others.

The bill would also direct more resources to the Department of Marine Resources, which oversees lease applications and inspections. Alley said the department approves 95% of leases applications, even as the number of applications has increased from 13 in 2015 to 41 in 2020, the newspaper reported.

Supporters of the bill said it would prevent aquaculture operations they think are too large from moving forward, like a proposed salmon hatchery in Gouldsboro, which if approved would cover over 110 acres between two sites, the newspaper reported.

The proposed limits on the size and number of leases aquaculture businesses could obtain would effectively “end the existence of finfish aquaculture in Maine,” and eliminate the jobs that those operations provide, said Meredith Mendelson, deputy director of the Department of Marine Resources.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Portland Press Herald.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Reading Ranch

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News