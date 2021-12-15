 Skip to main content
Maricopa Board of Supervisors fills Arizona House vacancy

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona State University official has been appointed to the Arizona House to fill a vacancy.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to appoint Democrat Marcelino Quinonez to fill the District 27 vacancy created by the November resignation of Rep. Diego Rodriguez.

Quinonez has been the director of educational outreach and partnerships for ASU but will step down from the university position to take the legislative office.

The supervisors chose Quinonez from among three candidates nominated by Democratic Party activists in the district. District 27 covers much of downtown and southwest Phoenix.

The appointment runs through 2022.

The Legislature is out of session until January.

Rodriguez resigned to run for the Democratic nomination for state attorney general.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

