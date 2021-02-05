Maricopa County asks court to quash Senate subpoena

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors asked a court late Friday to quash a state Senate subpoena that seeks access to 2.1 million ballots from November's election and access to its elections equipment, calling the effort by the Senate a sham.

The move comes as the Republican-controlled Senate is poised as early as Monday to find the five members of the GOP-dominated Board in contempt. They would then be subject to arrest and could conceivably be jailed until the end of the legislative session.

The developments follow Senate efforts to continue pushing reviews prompted by the many Republicans who subscribe to unfounded claims that President Joe Biden won Arizona because of problems with vote counting. GOP senators say they're just trying to boost voter confidence in elections.

The board has already turned over a massive amount of data requested by the Senate as it seeks to perform an outside audit of the election that saw former President Donald Trump lose in the state. Republicans continue to raise unfounded claims of potential fraud or miscounts, which were rejected by a series of Arizona courts, including the state Supreme Court.