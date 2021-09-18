 Skip to main content
Maricopa County attorney: Returning to work after treatment
AP

Maricopa County attorney: Returning to work after treatment

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel plans to return to work Monday after getting treatment for nearly three weeks for anxiety as well as an eating disorder and alcohol use.

Adel said in a statement Friday that she had returned home and would continue to make her recovery a priority but had been cleared by her medical team to return to work.

Adel added that she received an “outpouring of support" and that her experiences had reaffirmed what she called her “commitment to a treatment first approach to prosecution."

Adel required surgery on the night of the 2020 general election for a head injury from a fall that she told the Arizona Republic occurred previously when she tripped on power cords.

The county's top prosecutor and chief legal officer, Adel was appointed to her post in 2019 and elected last year to a four-year term.

She told the Republic she was physically and psychologically ready to return to work.

“It’s part of making me whole. I’m elected and I’m elected to serve the people.”

Adel, a Republican, didn't disclose her absence from her office until county Sheriff Paul Penzone, a Democrat, learned she was trying to run her office remotely while in recovery.

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

