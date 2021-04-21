Maricopa County delivering ballots, equipment for audit

The Senate will pay only for electricity and personnel at the Coliseum, which it rented starting Monday for four weeks. It also must provide security.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump have cast doubt on the Maricopa County election results since Biden's narrow win last year. But there has been no evidence of widespread fraud. Judges rejected several lawsuits alleging irregularities in the count.

Last month, the county released the results of two new audits of its equipment that showed no malicious software or incorrect counting equipment and that none of the computers or equipment were connected to the internet.

Election administration and security experts said in a letter to Fann early this month that they were “deeply disturbed” by the decision to hire Cyber Ninjas for the audit. The election was conducted securely, and the audit could undermine confidence in U.S. elections, they said.

Logan has said his personal views are irrelevant because he intends to conduct a transparent audit.

On Wednesday, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs called the Republican effort a sham.

“Nobody should be taking this circus seriously,” Hobbs said. “That’s what it is. It’s a circus.”