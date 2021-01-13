Maricopa County detention officer accused of molesting child

PHOENIX (AP) — A Maricopa County Sheriff’s detention officer has been accused of molesting a child over a four-year span, authorities said Tuesday.

They said Chad Swiman has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of molestation of a child and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

He is accused of crimes between 2009 and 2013, but sheriff’s officials said related court records are sealed.

His bond has been set at $150,000 and it was unclear Tuesday if Swiman has a lawyer yet for his case.

Sheriff’s officials said Swiman has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

