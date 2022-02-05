 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maricopa County Judge Rosa Mroz dies from crash injuries

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Rosa Mroz died Saturday after being critically injured when she was struck by a car three days earlier, the court announced in a statement,

Mroz, whose age was not immediately available, died from injuries suffered in the crash, which remains under investigation by Phoenix police, the court's statement said.

Police said Wednesday that Mroz was crossing an intersection on foot when she was struck by a car that preliminary information indicated didn’t stop for a red light.

“Judge Mroz was a gifted jurist, a dedicated public servant and a true friend,” said Superior Court Presiding Judge Joseph Welty.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of Mroz, who became a judge in 2004 after being appointed by then-Gov. Janet Napolitano.

“An advocate for justice, dutiful public servant and transformational leader, Judge Mroz will be missed," Ducey said in a statement.

Mroz headed the court’s Probate and Mental Health Department from 2010 to 2013.

The Arizona Supreme Court in 2012 presented Mroz with a judicial achievement award and the Probate and Mental Health Department in 2013 won achievement awards from the National Association of Court Management and the National Association of Counties.

