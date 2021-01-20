Maricopa County to give election materials to Arizona Senate

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials agreed Wednesday to turn over a raft of election data and copies of all ballots from November's election to Republicans who control the Arizona Senate, settling a bitter dispute over subpoenas issued by the lawmakers who question how President Joe Biden won Arizona.

The agreement ends a three-week fight in which the Republican-majority county board said the Senate's requests were far out of bounds and likely to expose private voter information for political reasons.

The Senate, led by GOP President Karen Fann, had pressed ahead, saying they needed to audit the election results to ensure the county ran the election correctly and to craft new legislation addressing concerns of Republicans.

The agreeement is a capitulation by the county supervisors, who had sought court orders to block the subpoenas. They argued that lawmakers sought election information that was illegal to share. Details of any agreement to keep private information secret have not been released.