Maricopa County won't reuse subpoenaed ballot counters

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials said Monday they'll never again use voting machines turned over to contractors hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to audit the 2020 election.

The county's Republican-controlled Board of Supervisors responded to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who said in May that she would seek to decertify the machines because the county lost control of them and doesn't know what was done to them. She said she had “grave concerns regarding the security and integrity of these machines.”

“The Board shares your concerns,” county attorney Joseph La Rue wrote to Hobbs.

Senate Republicans issued a subpoena earlier this year demanding the county turn over vote-tabulation equipment, along with ballots and a variety of other records for an unprecedented partisan audit of the county’s 2020 vote count. Former President Donald Trump and his supporters had claimed without evidence that his loss was marred by fraud.

The county hired several firms to conduct the audit, led by Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based firm that has no election experience before 2020 and is led by a Trump supporter who has promoted election conspiracies.