Maricopa County's top prosecutor seeks treatment for anxiety

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel is seeking treatment for an eating disorder and alcohol use.

The county's top prosecutor issued a statement Friday saying she's getting treatment for anxiety and unhealthy coping mechanisms after “a very difficult year for me medically, professionally and personally.”

Adel fell and suffered a major head injury on Election Day last year requiring extended treatment. She's also faced intense scrutiny after her office brought serious gang charges against protesters. Adel later asked for the charges to be dismissed and placed the lead prosecutor on leave. The prosecutor, April Sponsel, has filed a $10 million claim against the county.

Adel said she's tried to address the issues on her own but must hold herself accountable.

“I have a challenging journey ahead to do better and be better for my friends, family, staff, this community and ultimately myself,” Adel's statement said. “I hope that you will find it in your hearts to give me the opportunity.”

Adel, a Republican, was appointed to her post in 2019 and elected last year to a four-year term.

She said she is in daily contact with her staff. She did not say how long she would be away from the office.

